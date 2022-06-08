YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arraigned in municipal court for an alleged attack on a woman Friday on the North Side.

Anthony Howell, 33, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He has been in the jail since he was arrested at about 11:15 p.m. Friday after police were called to a home on Burlington Avenue for an unknown trouble call.

Most of the police report about the incident is blacked out, but it did say a woman was taken to the hospital.

Howell was also taken to the hospital but he refused to give his name before officers were able to figure out who he was with help from Mercy Health police officers who were there.

All Howell would tell police was that he was overdosing, reports said.

During his arraignment Monday, bond was set at $25,000 with the condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim. He also faces an obstructing official business charge.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.