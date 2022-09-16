NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 41-year-old man is facing charges, accused of attacking a juvenile at the Neshannock High School’s football field.

David Lawrence Thompson is charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault.

According to the Neshannock Police Department, officers were called Aug. 20 to the field, where they say several adults and players had to pull Thompson off the victim.

Police said videos showed Thompson charging past a group of football players to slam the victim on the ground and then hit, or attempt to hit, the boy while he was on the ground.

Police said the boy had a scratch on his face as a result. A doctor also determined that he had a neck injury.