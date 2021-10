YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of assaulting a McDonald police officer fell to the ground after he learned he would be in jail through the New Year.

Daniel Villio III collapsed after he was sentenced to 83 more days in the Trumbull County Jail.

Villio pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a reduced charge of misdemeanor assault Wednesday morning in Niles Municipal Court.

The incident happened last week when police responded after his girlfriend called for help.