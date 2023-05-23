YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of brutally assaulting a police officer earlier this month is being held without bond after appearing in court on Tuesday.

Zachary Crespo had his initial hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, just days after being indicted last week on a slew of charges, including felonious assault on a police officer.

Authorities say he attacked a Beaver Township officer responding to a domestic violence call and then stole his weapon setting off a four-hour manhunt.

For the time being, authorities say Crespo’s bond is actually irrelevant since he’ll be serving 130 days in jail on a probation violation handed down last Friday.

Crespo’s trial on the new charges may start in July.