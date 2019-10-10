Man accused of assaulting EMT, jumping from ambulance could be back in Ohio to face charges

Swagger was caught last week in West Middlesex on a "fugitive from justice" warrant

(WKBN) – The man that sheriff’s deputies said jumped from a moving ambulance last week near Lisbon could soon be back in Ohio facing charges.

William Swagger waived extradition Thursday morning in court in Mercer County.

He was caught last week in West Middlesex on a “fugitive from justice” warrant.

Authorities in Columbiana County said Swagger had just been released from the jail in Lisbon, but was being taken to the hospital for a leg injury he suffered after jumping over a railing.

Deputies said he assaulted an EMT in the ambulance and leaped out on the ramp to Route 11.