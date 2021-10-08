Man accused of assault on McDonald officer

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held on $250,000 bond on accusations that he attacked a McDonald police officer on Thursday.

Daniel Villio, III, appeared in Niles Municipal Court for his arraignment on Friday after his arrest Thursday morning on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. Villio also was issued citations for unsafe vehicle and reckless operations.

According to a McDonald police report, it happened after an officer was called to a home in the 400 block of Hayes Ave., where a woman reported her boyfriend was lying in the driveway so that no one could leave.

The suspect, Villio, was spotted walking on Fifth Street toward Grant Street, according to the report. The officer warned Villio not to return to the house on Hayes Avenue and walked with him back to his home.

While speaking with the caller back on Hayes Street, the officer reported hearing a loud scraping noise. He was informed that it was Villio, who was driving a vehicle that was missing a front passenger tire, the report stated.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of Woodland Park, and reported that Villio got out of the car and began walking “aggressively” toward the police cruiser.

The officer reported that while attempting to handcuff Villio, Villio grabbed his hand away and shoved him, leading to a scuffle on the ground. The officer said Villio then tried to grab his Taser before another officer came to his help to arrest him.

Police said during his arrest, Villio also made reference to owning a lot of guns and said they didn’t want a war with him.

The officer involved in the fight with Villio reported injuries to his neck, including a scratch on the back of it.

A probable cause hearing for Villio was set for October 13.