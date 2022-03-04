NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges after a reported attack and attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of the Onyx gym in Niles.

A 32-year-old woman called police Tuesday to report that her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Andrew Bennett, showed up in the parking lot of the business on Youngstown Warren Road. She said he tried to force her into a vehicle and then tried to rip off her pants “because he bought them.”

The incident happened around 2 p.m., according to a police report.

The report stated that Bennett also took the woman’s phone out of her pocket and slammed her to the ground. He then left with her phone in a maroon Grand Prix.

Police noted in their report that it was obvious that the woman had been involved in a struggle. Her pants were ripped and her jacket was muddy.

Bennett is being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of attempted abduction and robbery. He’s scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on Monday.