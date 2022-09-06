BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Saturday after police said that he assaulted another man in the GetGo parking lot in Boardman.

Anthony Defrance, Jr., 22, is charged with felonious assault.

Police were called to the GetGo gas station on Boardman Poland Road and saw a man laying in the parking lot with a possible broken arm.

Police asked a witness what happened. The witness told police that Defrance backed into the parking space near another vehicle. Reports said that the victim got out of his car to check how close the vehicles were parked.

Reports said Defrance began yelling profanities after he said he wasn’t close to the vehicle. Police said that Defrance started punching the victim before he tried to run away. Defrance caught up with the victim and knocked him to the ground, according to the report. After this happened, police said that Defrance left the scene.

Police then pulled over Defrance at a traffic stop at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road. Officers said that Defrance was visibly nervous and had blood on his knuckles. Defrance told police that he did punch the man a few times out of self-defense and that his knuckles were bloody from pushing the man away from him.

Officers said the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and had blood on his right eye, cheek, nose and mouth.

The victim told police that he remembered a man backing his car really close to his, forcing him to beep his horn. The victim told police that Defrance ran at him and began punching him, even though he didn’t want to fight. The victim told police that he was knocked unconscious.

Defrance is still in the Mahoning County Jail on $15,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 13 at 11 a.m.