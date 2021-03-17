Man accused in Youngstown murder goes before judge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a man charged in a March 4 shooting death on the south side.

Erik Jenkins, 25, was arraigned Wednesday before Magistrate Anthony Sertick in municipal court on charges of murder and felonious assault for the shooting that took the life of Thomas Williams, 34, and wounded a security guard outside a bar at South and East Lucius avenues.

A warrant was issued Friday but Jenkins did not turn himself in until Tuesday a couple of hours after a press conference announcing the warrant.

Police said Jenkins began firing at the bar and the security guard fired back. The guard was wounded and Williams was killed.

Police said they are not sure yet if any of the rounds the guard fired struck Williams.

Police are looking for another man who they say was with Jenkins when Williams was killed.