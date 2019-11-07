Man accused in Salem woman’s 2012 beating death remains in jail on $1M bond

Kevin Kirby is accused of beating Melinda Todd to death, as well as attacking her then 5-year-old grandson

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond of $1 million was continued Thursday for a man accused of the 2012 beating death of a Salem woman.

Judge Megan Bickerton set a Nov. 18 Pretoria’s hearing for 44-year-old Kevin Kirby during his arraignment in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court for the Dec. 3, 2012 beating death of Melinda Todd, as well as an attack on her grandson, who was 5 years old at the time.

After suspecting Kirby committed the crime, investigators were finally able to take the cold case to a grand jury.

Kirby was indicted in October on aggravated murder and other charges after an investigation by the county sheriff’s office and the state attorney general’s office.

Kirby has been serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges. He pleaded not guilty.

He has been in the county jail on a $1 million bond, which was continued by Judge Bickerton.