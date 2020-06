U.S. Marshals are looking for 34-year-old Jerome Turner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say was involved in two high-speed chases with police was named Fugitive of the Week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshals are looking for 34-year-old Jerome Turner.

Turner is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Anyone with information can contact policeat 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).