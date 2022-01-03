YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1.1 million for a man charged in a west side shooting last week that killed one and injured three.

Marquez Thomas, 24, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on a charge of aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.

Thomas is set for a preliminary hearing next week. He is accused of a Dec. 27 shooting at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex that killed Joseph Addison, 42, and injured three others.

Thomas was arrested Friday after police served search warrants both on Tyrell Avenue and Glenellen Avenue.