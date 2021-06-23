Man accused in disturbance at Howland store

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on disorderly conduct charges after scaring customers at a store in Howland Commons.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday to Five Below on reports of a man jumping on a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found Tyler Hutchins, 23, of Warren, walking around the building and acting erratically, according to reports.

Police say Hutchins denied taking anything illegal but then admitted to smoking an unknown substance with friends.

A manager at Five Below told police that Hutchins had been inside the store yelling obscenities and knocking over items. She said he then went out into the parking lot where he began punching and jumping on his BMW and tried to remove a cemented handicap sign from the parking lot.

Police recovered a bindle of heroin during their investigation, according to the police report.

Hutchins pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was ordered into a drug treatment program with random drug testing.

Another court hearing is scheduled for July.