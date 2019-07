The show will run seven performances over two weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Mamma Mia!” is coming to The Youngstown Playhouse.

The show will run seven performances over two weeks at The Youngstown Playhouse on Glenwood Avenue.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday Matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Next week’s shows run Thursday through Sunday.

For reservations, call the Youngstown Playhouse 330-788-8739 or visit the Youngstown Playhouse’s website.