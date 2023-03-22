NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Dream playhouses are set to be built at the Eastwood Mall for the lucky winners of a design contest.

The Imagination Creation contest is calling for children ages 6-14 to draw their own design for a one-story playhouse.

A panel of judges will select the 10 best designs and local contractors will build playhouses from those drawings.

The playhouses will be on display at the Eastwood Mall from June through mid-August. Then, the playhouses will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Designs will be judged in two age groups, 6-9 and 10-14.

The winners will also get mall gift cards.

The contest begins Wednesday, March 22, and runs through Sunday, April 30. Age-eligible children are to draw, color and illustrate a picture of a house on at least an 8.5” x 11” sheet of paper. The entry should include the name, address, parent/guardian phone number and age of the child on the back (not front-facing) of the submitted drawing.

Children may submit their drawings at the Eastwood Mall Customer Service Center or mail them to the Eastwood Mall Marketing Office at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, OH 44446. No entry will be accepted after April 30. All drawings received in the mail must be postmarked no later than April 30.

Eight first-place winners will be chosen May 1. Each age group will also have a second-place and third-place winner. All drawings will be displayed at the Eastwood Mall for the public to vote on a “People’s Choice” winner for both age groups.