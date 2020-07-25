Making the best of a bad situation: Several stores open in Lisbon amid pandemic

Three stores within walking distance of each other opened up this year

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have taken a hit. Some have even been forced to close.

In Lisbon, however, three stores within walking distance of each other opened up this year, with two of them starting during the pandemic.

“People are looking for reasonably priced items for stuff because they have been laid off or haven’t been working or are low on money,” said Kristen Huston from Almost Perfect Foundation and Resale.

“You have to be very creative. Come up with new ideas,” said Tammy Ketchum from Ketchum’s Kreations. “Someone comes in, work around their budget.”

Ketchum Kreations on North Market Street is a store that sells items for special occasions, including balloons for birthdays or flowers for funerals.

She came up with the idea after losing her brother nine months ago.

“I reevaluated my life and I decided to invest in myself, make something of myself and my art, put my work to use,” Ketchum said.

Right down the street, on South Park Avenue, sits Almost Perfect Foundation and Resale. Huston sells items such as used glassware, decorations and furniture. It’s a nonprofit that gives back to the community.

“We take donations and every month the proceeds go to different charities,” Huston said.

Both women said they spray everything down in their stores, encourage customers to wear masks and are trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“You just have to kind of stay calm,” Huston said.

“I’m just going to take that chance and give it my all because I love what I do and if you love what you do and you make people happy and you listen to people about what they want, in making something special to personalize it for them, you’ll make it,” said Ketchum.

A third business did open at the beginning of the year called Rat Creative, but the owner was unable to give an interview at this time.