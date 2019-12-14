Making something old, new again: Youngstown Sheet & Tube gets new roof

Work crews have spent the week replacing the roof on the former Sheet and Tube maintenance building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the last buildings of what was Youngstown Sheet and Tube’s Campbell Works is being renovated to ensure its use in the future.

It’s now owned by the Casey Equipment Company, but it’s thought to have been built in the 1930s or ’40s.

A second roof had previously been put over the original roof. Both roofs were removed and replaced with a new one.

The inside of the building looks virtually the same as when it was operated by Sheet and Tube.