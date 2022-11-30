MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — After decades, a long-term prosecutor is stepping down and history is made as a new acting one was sworn in.

Gina DeGenova was sworn in Wednesday as the first woman to hold this position. She’s temporarily replacing Paul Gains, who held the job for 26 years. His retirement starts Thursday,

“I’m very proud and honored to assume the role of first female appointed or serving in the office of Mahoning County Prosecutor,” DeGenova said.

“You know I have daughters, I know there’s a lot of young people out there that are starting out saying we have these goals, and can we reach them? Is there a glass ceiling for females?” DeGenova said. “I have to say you work hard, you do everything you can, set your goals and the sky is the limit.”

DeGenova has spent the past two years under Gains as Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

In January, the Democrat Party Precinct Committee will pick someone to complete Gains’ term, which runs through 2024.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.