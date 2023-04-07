LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The historic truss bridge over the Mahoning River in Lowellville is getting a total makeover, and when it’s finished, it’ll be a different color.

The bridge is now covered in tarps as crews blast away the old paint. The new paint will be Lowellville blue to match the color of the high school.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office couldn’t get the green that has been on the bridge since it was built in 1969. So after consulting with the community, it was decided to go with blue.

The $1.2 million project will also include a new deck.

It’ll be done in time for the Lowellville festival in mid-July.