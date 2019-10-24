Makeover of N. Market Street major part of Boardman zoning overhaul

A meeting Wednesday night also discussed changes to residential zoning and sizes of commercial signs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman to many people is traffic along Route 224. But Boardman is also Applewood Acres, the Southern Park Mall and N. Market Street — an area often forgotten and neglected, but an area that is very much a part of the township’s new zoning plan.

Tom Costello is a Boardman Township trustee who’s also president of James & Sons Insurance on N. Market Street.

“At one time, that was where the businesses were in Boardman. They’ve all gone south. But that’s a great neighborhood,” he said.

Costello was among the 20 people at Wednesday night’s meeting about the overhaul of Boardman’s zoning regulations.

One proposal is to create a N. Market Street business district.

The township is already working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to narrow a section of Market Street to three lanes and create angled, on-street parking, which could attract boutique shops and restaurants.

“We’re also looking at doing mixed zoning, where you’ll have a shop maybe on the first floor and an apartment upstairs,” Costello said.

Boardman is also looking to change the zoning for its residential neighborhoods.

“If someone has a smaller house and wants to put on an extra bedroom or an extra bathroom, right now, it’s difficult,” said zoning director Krista Beniston.

That’s because Boardman currently has one code for all of its residential zoning.

The new plan would create three residential zoning districts, depending on the size of the lots.

“That way, it will hopefully just make it easier for everyone to use and make it to allow people to invest in their homes,” Beniston said.

Boardman is also looking at the signs along its commercial corridors, which Beniston says are currently excessive.

“So right now for business, for each property you’re allowed 200,000 square foot of signage, which is about a billboard,” Beniston said.

The proposed changes would restrict the size of signs depending on the size of the lot and/or the building.

“So we’re still going to allow a lot of flexibility for the business while also having some aesthetic and practical standards,” Beniston said.

There’s also a section on stormwater and flooding, though much of that will be dealt with in a separate plan that’s being worked on.

There are also provisions for items like solar panels, wind turbines and outdoor dining.

Both the zoning commission and township trustees must approve the plan, which is expected to be done in the next few months.