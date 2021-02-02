Make sure to check your car as temperatures start to drop

There's plenty of time to prepare, and mechanics suggest doing a walk around your car and checking things out

(WKBN) – You’re going to enjoy a weather warm-up still this week, but the Storm Team is already talking about some arctic air ahead.

There’s plenty of time to prepare, and mechanics suggest doing a walk around your car and checking things out.

The cold can be tough on your car.

Some of the things to check, include the tire pressure.

Make sure the car’s fluids are correctly topped off, including the antifreeze, oil and even the wiper washer fluid.

Also make sure the wipers aren’t falling apart.

Finally, have an expert check on the battery.

“If your battery is not charged, then you could have a no-start issue. Or if it’s the wrong battery, you could have electrical issues and it won’t start still. Or if you’re on the road, it could break down. Wrong tire pressure, you could slide off the road,” said Christy Christoff of Maroun’s Motor.

Tires can lose a pound of pressure for every drop of 10 degrees.

A low pressure tire on snow can drive similar to one hydroplaning on water.

Don’t forget to have emergency supplies, like a blanket and snacks in the car.