YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is urging the Biden Administration to address the amoxicillin shortage issue.

The shortage has been reported by the Food and Drug Administration for months now.

The drug comes in various forms: tablets, capsules, chewables and liquid. The liquid drug, which is most commonly prescribed for young children, is the one affected.

Senator Brown said the shortages are impacting providers and creating delays in the health care system. Most importantly, he said children that need the medication are suffering. He believes these types of drugs need to be produced in the United States again.

“We know it’s a serious public health problem. We’ve got to fix it. We got fix long-term,” Brown said. “Get these jobs back into the U.S. and build the supply chain here, but we got to fix short-term to make sure kids don’t get sick or worse from this amoxicillin shortage.”

Brown hopes the bipartisan PREPARE Act of 2021 passes. An act that would create a one-year, emergency supply of key ingredients used in essential generic medicines, as well as encourage domestic manufacturing.