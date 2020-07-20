Make-A-Wish gift for ‘old soul’ from Girard involves music and the Golden Girls

"When I met him it all made sense. He's like an old soul... and he's just a cool, little dude," said Allison Day.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A little boy in Girard has been waiting for years to get his Make-A-Wish gift… and the time has finally come.

Six-year-old Layne Malutic has the moves! He also has Down syndrome and lives with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects his lungs and immune system.

“It’s actually very challenging. He really doesn’t understand any of it,” said Lori Funaro, Malutic’s mom.

Funaro has been especially worried during this pandemic. So when Make-A-Wish called to say his gift had been finalized, she was incredibly happy.

“Every project is different but this one is definitely my favorite,” said Allison Day, of Allison Day Interiors.

Funaro asked for their basement to be renovated into a playroom for Malutic — somewhere he could learn, play and grow into. But, the theme of the room is the most special part.

“He loves music. He enjoys watching the Golden Girls and Mickey Mouse of course,” Funaro said.

His favorite Golden Girl is Rose.

Day is an interior designer from Canfield who was brought in by Make-A-Wish to handle the project.

“This is a room that I want to design that not only is it fun with the Golden Girls and Mickey Mouse, but it’s a room that he can grow up in as well and they can always spend time together,” Day said.

Day said the room will have new couches, sensory items, musical instruments, fun runs and a place for him to do his physical therapy.

“And of course a TV so he can watch his Golden Girls and Mickey Mouse,” Funaro said.

Day said the room is in the final stages and will be finished next weekend.

“Now that everything is starting to come together, it’s really exciting and he doesn’t quite understand it yet. Once he sees the whole space I think it will be completely amazing for him,” Funaro said. “Just seeing him happy, that’s all I ever really want for him. I want him to be happy and I want him to be healthy.”

Day and Malutic’s parents have teamed up to put together a parade for him to make the reveal of his Make-A-Wish gift even more special. If you’d like to be a part of Malutic’s big day, the parade will leave from the Girard High School football stadium parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 1 at noon.