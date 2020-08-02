Make-A-Wish dreams finally come true as Girard boy, community celebrate his new playroom

Layne Malutic's mom Lori wanted somewhere he could learn, play and grow into

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A few weeks ago, we told you about a little boy from Girard who has been waiting for years for his Make-A-Wish gift. This weekend, the six-year-old with Down syndrome and cystic fibrosis finally got to see the finished product, and the community celebrated with a parade.

Layne Malutic has been waiting four years for his Make-A-Wish gift and on Saturday, he saw it for the first time.

Malutic’s mom, Lori, asked for their basement to be renovated into a playroom for him. Somewhere he could learn, play and grow into.

But, the theme of the room is the most special part. Malutic loves Mickey Mouse and the Golden Girls.

Now, he can watch them on the big screen with his brand new TV.

Interior designer Allison Day also made sure the room had sensory items, musical instruments, fun rugs and a place for him to do his physical therapy.

Plus, Malutic didn’t celebrate his new basement alone. Dozens of cars drove by in a parade to show their love for the little guy.

If you’re wondering if Malutic likes his new room, his huge smile on Saturday said it all.

Malutic will be celebrating his seventh birthday in a couple of weeks, so the surprise was right on time.

