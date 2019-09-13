Major Youngstown philanthropist passes away at age of 95

Jeanne Tyler was a major donor to Stambaugh Auditorium and the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major Youngstown philanthropist passed away Wednesday at the age of 95.

Jeanne Tyler was a major donor to Stambaugh Auditorium, and the Grand Ballroom was dedicated in her name in October 2015.

She also donated the lead gift — $700,000 — for the Mahoning Valley History Center on W. Federal Street, which is now named the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center.

Tyler served on both boards — the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Stambaugh Auditorium — as well as for several clubs, including the Garden Club of Youngstown and Women’s Golf Association of the Youngstown Country Club.

She has received several awards for her work in the community and has twice received the key to the City of Youngstown.

Tyler’s father, “Cy” Deibel, was the president of General Dry Batteries in Cleveland, which grew over the years to become the forerunner of the Duracell Battery enterprise.

Her grandfather, Charles Deibel, owned several Youngstown enterprises, including Idora Park.

WKBN’s Stan Boney interviewed Jeanne Tyler in 2011 about her family history. You can watch that video above.

