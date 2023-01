LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN)- On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a major water line break.

The village said that they believe that there is a major water line break or leak in the water system.

Leetonia Chief of Police Alan Haueter said that the break hasn’t been found yet. Residents are being asked to conserve water until this issue is located and repaired.

Gerry Riccuitti contributed to this report.