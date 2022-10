TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A heads up for Trumbull County drivers.

Starting on Halloween, State Route 305 will be closed for about a month and a half. This is between State Route 45 and State Route 5.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be doing road construction.

The posted detour for the closure is State Route 45 to State Route 82 to State Route 5.

The road is expected to reopen in mid-December.