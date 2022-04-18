MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two major Mahoning Valley roads are closing for repairs this week.

High Street from Edwards to Oak Hill Avenue will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday through next Friday.

Crews will fix a retaining wall and Mahoning Avenue will be the alternate route for drivers.

A part of Southern Boulevard in Boardman is closing starting Tuesday, from Meadowbrooke Ave. south to Route 224.

This is due to culvert repairs.

Drivers will have to use Market Street to reach all the side streets off Southern Boulevard.