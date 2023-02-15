HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A new outdoor recreation retailer is moving into the Eastwood Mall Complex.

Bass Pro Shops Outpost is moving into a 63,000-square-foot location in the Howland Commons section of the complex, just across from the parking lot from a soon-to-be-opened HomeGoods and Meijer. It will open within the next 12 months, according to a news release from the Cafaro Company.

The Eastwood Mall Complex location will be Bass Pro Shops’ only location within 150 miles of the Mahoning Valley. It offers outdoor fishing and hunting gear, as well as other outdoor recreation items.

The company operates 177 locations, including many Cabela’s stores, which Bass Pro acquired in 2017.