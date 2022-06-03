(WKBN) – One major Valley travel route will be closed Friday night.

At 9 p.m. Friday, the ramp from Interstate 680 southbound to state Route 711 northbound will be closed for resurfacing.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, this will be closed through 5 a.m. Saturday, June 4.

The detour will be I-680 southbound to SR 193 to U.S. 422 west.

According to ODOT, I-680 between I-80/SR 11 and South Avenue has various nightly lane restrictions between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. for pavement repairs.

Those repairs are expected to be completed in September 2022.