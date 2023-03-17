(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that users can expect to experience some outages on Saturday.

Several driver’s licensing services will be unavailable on Saturday, March 18. It’s due to Verizon network maintenance impacting the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s Problem Driver Pointer System.

The maintenance will affect all states nationwide, and is set to start at 12 a.m. and conclude at 12 p.m.

Due to this Verizon network maintenance, PennDOT will not be able to perform many driver’s license-related transactions.

The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at driver’s license centers:

Initial issuance, renewals and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver’s license transactions

Initial issuance of a driver’s license for out-of-state transfers

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit and commercial learner permit transactions

Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver’s license product

Services through PennDOT’s third-party authorized online agents will also be affected by the Verizon network maintenance, and they will also be unable to provide renewals and duplicates of driver license products Saturday morning.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.:

REAL ID renewals or duplicates

Non-REAL ID non-commercial driver’s license duplicates.

Road testing will be available as scheduled, but PennDOT will be unable to issue a driver’s license immediately upon completion. PennDOT will make arrangements to return for processing with those individuals who successfully complete their skills testing.

Applications for photo IDs, Medical Examiner Certificate transactions or those customers with an existing camera card seeking a photo will be processed normally.

Additionally, the United States Department of Homeland Security informed PennDOT that the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system may have intermittent outages affecting PennDOT’s driver’s license operations as well. The SAVE system is used to perform electronic verifications of legal presence status for non-U.S. citizens. When the system is not available, PennDOT Driver License Center staff are not able to issue driver licenses or ID cards to legal-presence customers.

This network maintenance was rescheduled by Verizon from a previously scheduled time that was set for Feb. 25.