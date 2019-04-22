Maintenance building at golf course catches fire in Braceville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Dean Stanley. [ + - ] Video

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Firefighters were called to the green in Braceville on Easter Sunday for a structure fire.

Flames broke out at a maintenance building at Riverview Golf Course. Fire officials were called to the course on OH-82 around 1:30 p.m. That's near the Mahoning River.

Workers at the golf course say there is about half a million dollars in damages. They say six or seven golf carts, six mowers and four tractors were destroyed. Some of this equipment belonged to their members.

Riverview was open at the time of the fire. Workers at the course say they plan to remain open.

"We still have enough equipment to keep up and running, but it's going to hurt. It's going to hurt us," said Scott Gintert, general manager at the golf course.

The maintenance building is a few hundred yards from the main facility.