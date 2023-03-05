COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The crowds packed the Main Street Theatre in Columbiana Sunday for an afternoon of live music. Proceeds will go to benefit people impacted by the East Palestine train derailment.

The Conkle Brothers partnered with the Brightside Project in Salem to put on this free concert. Over 20 local musicians “Played for Palestine.”

“Me and my brother, we’re local musicians, and we have the means to throw shows, get a bunch of people in the community involved. And that’s our expertise so we decided to utilize that,” Joseph Conkle said.

Conkle says the night the derailment happened, he knew he wanted to help.

“It was just so close to home. It was really hard to just even go on in our normal lives knowing that that was happening over there,” Conkle said. “It’s something that stops you in your tracks, something needs to be done now. We can put everything on hold to make sure we can do something like this.”

He said the goal is simple.

“We just figured we’re just going to throw it all at it, this is the most that we can do, well rather, this is the least we could do for what’s happened. So there really is no goal other than as much as we can give, that’s the goal,” Conkle said.

The six sophomores from Hubbard High School who put on Wednesday’s benefit spaghetti dinner presented a final check at the concert. They raised over $7,000 for the Brightside Project.

“It just feels so good to know that we are helping in a way and that it’s just something that you can live with knowing that you did such an amazing thing for East Palestine and the ways that they’re going to benefit from this. And just hearing the ways that the Brightside Project is already helping them and know that we are contributing to that is just such a warm feeling,” said Malia Hivner, a sophomore at Hubbard High School.

Calvin Marshall is a volunteer with the Brightside Project.

“When this happened a month ago, we couldn’t believe how many people across the country reached out to the Brightside Project. I mean it’s been coast to coast, the online donations, the amazon wish list has come in, the Conkle Brothers putting this concert on,” Marshall said.

Marshall says it really is a full-team rally to support East Palestine.