GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After being closed for more than a month, Main Street in Greenville is back open for drivers.

The road reopened Thursday morning. It has been closed because a building collapsed in the area. It is actually the second time that the road has been closed because of a building collapse.

Several businesses along Main Street were impacted by the closure.

Building maintenance is not new to the talk of the town. In the 2020 Economic Development Strategy report, 267 properties were rated “fair” and 26 were rated “poor.” The report says these properties would require significant attention in the coming years.

