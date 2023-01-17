YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A main road in Youngstown will soon be getting some work done.

According to a public notice by the city of Youngstown, a portion of Midlothian Boulevard will be getting resurfaced.

The notice states that the Ohio Department of Transportation proposes to mill and resurface 2.3 miles of State Route 170, Midlothian Boulevard. It will start at the Interstate 680 interchange and go all the way down to Glenwood Avenue.

Part of the resurfacing project will also include restriping Midlothian Boulevard from Glenwood Avenue to Shirley Road.

While the work is being done, the four lane road will be reduced to three lanes.

It’s also possible that the traffic lights at the intersections of Hillman Street and Midlothian Boulevard as well as Zedaker Street and Midlothian Boulevard will be removed.

The work is scheduled to begin this spring.

The city is encouraging the public to submit comments on the project about the effect of the project on residents, the local economy, historic or cultural resources, or any other comment concerning the project.

Comments can be submitted by email to Publicworks@youngstownohio.gov, by phone at 330-742-8800 or by mail to City of Youngstown, 26 S. Phelps St. 5th Fl., Youngstown, OH 44503.