It's happening this weekend at the library on Wick Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Main Library in Youngstown gets a major renovation, it’s having a surplus sale to get rid of items it no longer needs.

This Thursday through Saturday, you can buy books, furniture and office equipment. The sale is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library on Wick Avenue.

It’s cash only and you must wear a mask.

The library is closed during the renovations so only two sections will be open for the sale.

