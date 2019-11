A mail truck driver was hurt Thursday after crashing into a utility pole in Burton

BURTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mail truck driver was hurt Thursday after crashing into a utility pole in Burton.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. along Claridon Troy Raod, just south of Tavern Road.

The box truck hit a utility pole, taking down power lines.

Courtesy: Burton Fire Dept.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

Customers in the area lost power for a couple of hours as crews repaired the pole and removed the truck from the road.

All lanes on the road reopened at about 3 p.m.