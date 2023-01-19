YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened on the West Side on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

According to a police report, the United States Postal Service mail carrier was in the 400 block of North Osborn Avenue delivering mail when an unknown man walked up to him.

The report states the man walked up to the carrier with his hands in his sweatshirt pocket and demanded his phone and wallet. The carrier told the man he didn’t have his phone or wallet on him and patted his pockets to show the man that they were empty.

At that point, the man brandished a gun from his pocket and told the carrier, “Don’t be reaching,” the report states.

The carrier had the key to the mail truck and an arrow key in his hands and placed them on the front porch of the home they were standing in front of. The man then ordered him to step away from the home before grabbing the keys and taking off on Connecticut Avenue toward Meridian Road, the report states.

The man was described as 5 feet, 6 inches, around 135 pounds and about 19 years old. He had on a gray sweatshirt and had a tattoo on one of his hands between his index finger and his thumb.

Officers said some homes in the area did have Ring cameras but none of the residents were home at the time.