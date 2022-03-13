BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is welcoming back the 44th annual Mahoning Valley Saint Patrick’s Day Parade after two years off due to the pandemic.

Event organizers say they are excited to welcome back everyone and celebrate the holiday like normal once again.

“We’ve got a lot of great bands and enthusiastic support because the parade really has been around for 44 years and people missed it the last couple of years,” says event organizer, Casey Malone.

The parade commences at 1 on Sunday.

It will start on McClurg Road, turn onto Market Street and head towards Southwoods Place.

Boardman Police will be closing Market Street between McClurg and Southwoods at 12:30.

It is recommended you find a spot early to watch the parade.