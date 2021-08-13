Mahoning Valley Scrappers game canceled Thursday, citing MLB’s COVID-19 protocol

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a Twitter post from the team’s official account, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers game that was supposed to happen last night was canceled unexpectedly.

The 7:05 p.m. opening pitch was delayed, followed shortly after by the announcement online.

The game was canceled shortly after 8 p.m., according to the announcement on Twitter, to allow the Scrappers and their opponent, the West Virginia BlackBears, more time to contact trace in accordance with the MLB’s protocols.

The post said both teams will go through more COVID-19 testing to ensure it’s safe for everyone to play.

It was unclear if tickets will be reimbursed, but the post said anyone who was at last night’s game can use their ticket to get into their final game of the season happening Friday night. It starts at 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field against the West Virginia BlackBears.

The tickets from last night’s game can also be used to get into any game next season, according to Twitter.