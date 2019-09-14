Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association wraps up open house of historic train cars

For many guests, it is an opportunity to see how people lived and working in the railroad industry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association finished its open house season on a high note on Saturday.

During the event, guests had the chance to tour the historic train cars at the site on Poland Avenue.

For many guests, it is an opportunity to see how people lived and working in the railroad industry.

Organizers said the season went well and they are already planning for next year.

“We hope to accomplish bringing in the remainder of our Steel Mill-related railroad cars to be displayed along with these that are here,” said George Seil from the Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association.

The organization also looks after the steam locomotive at the Canfield Fairgrounds.