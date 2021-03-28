Mahoning Valley pizza cook-off winners announced

WKBN's own Alex George served as one of this year's judges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The winners of Potential Development’s Annual Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook-off were announced Sunday night.

She helped decide which pizza took home the title of best local pizza.

The event was held virtually this year, but you can still bet on silent auction items.

Best Brier Hill was awarded to Gionino’s Pizza, in Canfield. Pizza Joe’s was also awarded Best Traditional Pizza.

Other local pizza shops were given awards for things such as best gourmet and best non-red.

All were given their award as a surprise.

Bidding for silent auction and people’s choice award will close April 7 at 9 p.m.