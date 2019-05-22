Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club shares appreciation for classic cars with weekly meets Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - An appreciation for classic cars is shared among many. Right here in Youngstown, one club expresses that appreciation every Tuesday.

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club is made up of members who love old cars.

The club has been around for more than 40 years.

“We’re trying to look around and find the younger generation to replace some of us older ones, but you know… it’s hard,” said Elmer Lydic, president of the club.

Lydic says every Tuesday they have Tuesday Cruise Nite at the Saxon Club on Meridian Road in Youngstown. There is food, music, raffles and of course classic cars.

He says in addition to the Tuesday meet, the club is pretty active.

“We have a car show each year, we have a cruise on Tuesday night and we get together every first Saturday of every month for our car club meeting... and we go on trips different times,” he said.

“Wesley has his truck here, and he’s gonna tell you about his truck,” said Rich, chairman of the Tuesday Cruise Nite.

“The truck was no cost to me… but it has plenty of fun miles left in it you know… I’ve had it for about two years… I had to do some work on it. It didn’t have a bed on it… I found that underneath the door, the sign was underneath the door. When I got the truck somebody painted it with a roller, with house paint. This sign was underneath the house paint,” Wesley said.

His truck is a 1949 GMC Deluxe 100, but that’s just one of many that were at Tuesday’s cruise night.

Lydic said they are always welcoming new members and their shows and cruise nights are open for all to enjoy.

“Bring your car out, show it. Sit around, listen to music, go inside and eat,” he said.