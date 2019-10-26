Mahoning Valley Historical Society invites community to walk through cemetery

Visitors were able to explore the vast history of Oak Hill Cemetery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society wrapped up the 2019 History To Go series on Saturday with walking tours through Oak Hill Cemetery.

The guided tours proved to be popular as they sold out this year.

Visitors were able to explore the vast history throughout the cemetery, including the stories of those buried there, the memorial architecture and landscape design.

“It’s weird to say that it’s fun but it really is. It’s fun, you know? You’re gonna see names that you recognize throughout the Youngstown area and you’re going to see some beautiful sculptures and statuary here. So it’s whatever you’re interested in, there’s something here that you can enjoy,” said Traci Manning, curator of education.

The tour is so popular that over 300 people showed up on Saturday despite the rain.