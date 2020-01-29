1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Mahoning Valley Historical Society gifts $2,500 to Simply Slavic

Local News

The money will help preserve artifacts related to Slavic heritage in the Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Simply Slavic gifted the Mahoning Valley Historical Society $2,500 during a presentation on Wednesday.

(WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is partnering up with a local ethnic group.

Simply Slavic gifted the Mahoning Valley Historical Society $2,500 during a presentation on Wednesday.

The money will help preserve artifacts related to Slavic heritage in the Valley.

“We have such a strong character here in the Mahoning Valley that kind of just derives from all of these various ethnic cultures, so it totally makes sense for us to focus collections on that as well,” said Dave Ragan, of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

Guests were treated to food and drinks following the presentation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com