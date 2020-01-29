Mahoning Valley Historical Society gifts $2,500 to Simply Slavic

The money will help preserve artifacts related to Slavic heritage in the Valley

(WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is partnering up with a local ethnic group.

Simply Slavic gifted the Mahoning Valley Historical Society $2,500 during a presentation on Wednesday.

The money will help preserve artifacts related to Slavic heritage in the Valley.

“We have such a strong character here in the Mahoning Valley that kind of just derives from all of these various ethnic cultures, so it totally makes sense for us to focus collections on that as well,” said Dave Ragan, of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

Guests were treated to food and drinks following the presentation.