Mahoning Valley Historical Society announces reopenings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced that the Arms Family Museum and The Tyler History Center are set to reopen to the general public on Tuesday, July 6.

“Many in the community have inquired about when they could visit our sites again. After this initial period of COVID-19 vaccinations and relaxation of restrictions from national and state health organizations, we feel comfortable that onsite visits and interactions with staff are reasonably safe to resume again,” said MVHS Executive Director Bill Lawson.

Wearing of masks and social distancing will continue to be recommended for visitors. If a guest does not have a mask when they arrive, MVHS will provide one. Anyone demonstrating symptoms of the coronavirus will still be asked to not proceed with their visit.

Any changes in safety precautions and policies will be updated in detail on the MVHS’s website.

MVHS will return to its regular, public visitation hours at both The Arms Family Museum and The Tyler History Center, from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Both sites will be closed on Mondays and national holidays.

The Arms Family Museum will resume guided tours on the first and second floors. The Hands-On History Room on the lower level will remain closed until further notice.

The Business & Media Archives, as well as the MVHS Administrative Offices, located behind Arms Family Museum, will still be accessible by appointment only. Anyone interested in setting up a visit may call Connie Jones at 330-743-2589, ext. 105.

The Tyler History Center’s first-floor exhibit galleries will also be open for self-guided viewing again. The second floor Thomas Ballroom and the third floor Christman Gallery will be available for limited private event rentals and public gatherings only, beginning in August.

The Archives Resource Center on the lower level of The Tyler History Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Regular-price admission fees will be required for access to The Tyler History Center and The Arms Family Museum. Paying one admission fee at either site allows same-day access to the other site.

Admission prices are:

Adults – $7

Seniors (60+) and college students (with ID) – $6

Children (3-18) – $5

Toddlers (under 3) – Free

MVHS members, active military and veterans (with ID) – Free

Programs and special events will continue to be scheduled either as virtual, onsite or in a hybrid format until further notice.

The Arms Family Museum is located at 648 Wick Ave., and The Tyler History Center is located at 325 W. Federal St., both in Youngstown.