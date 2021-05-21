Mahoning Valley Historical Society announces Preservation Award winners

The awards honor those who made an impact on revitalization and preservation in the Youngstown community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced its 2021 Historic Preservation Award winners on Thursday while celebrating National Preservation Month.

The awards honor individuals and organizations that have a strong role in revitalizing and preserving the Valley.

Two projects were recognized with the Community Revitalization Award, the Mahoning County Courthouse and “The Monastery.”

Mahoning County Courthouse (Credit: WKBN)

The courthouse exterior was recognized for dedication to original materials and quality of work. It is located on Market Street in Youngstown. The property is owned by the Office of the Mahoning County Commissioners.

The Monastery, at 1810 Volney Road in Youngstown, was recognized for its preservation of historic usage after it was converted into an apartment complex. It is owned by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Two buildings were honored with the Commercial Revitalization Award, Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) and Iron and String Life Enhancement (ISLE).

The Monastery (Credit: WKBN)

Judges noted a “simple elegance” to EGCC’s Art Deco details hidden by former renovations. It sits at the corner of Boardman and Champion streets in Youngstown and is owned by both EGCC and the Western Reserve Port Authority.

The ISLE building on the western edge of downtown Youngstown houses services for those with special needs. The building has gone from having extensive water damage and decay to an inventive and barrier-free resource, according to the MVHS. ISLE, Inc. owns the property.

EGCC building (Credit: MCHS)

Joseph Pendaline won the Board of Directors’ Award of Achievement for his preservation efforts on the north side of Youngstown. He has been stabilizing homes on Fairgreen, Lora and Ohio avenues since 1887.

A special ceremony to acknowledge the winners will be held on Tuesday, June 22 during a MVHS meeting.

Information on past winners and MVHS programs is available at www.MahoningHistory.org.