Mahoning Valley fire officials meet for annual Fire Chiefs Seminar

About 300 people came out to this year's symposium to keep up with the latest issues fire departments face and how to treat them

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – For the 22nd year, fire officials from across the Valley got together for their annual Fire Chiefs Seminar.

The seminar took place Saturday and Sunday at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield

About 300 people came out to this year’s symposium to keep up with the latest issues fire departments face and how to treat them.

Saturday’s discussion included emergency medical training.

Sunday’s discussion focused on leadership and fire tactics.

“We want to develop folks to be better firefighters, better leaders, better chiefs, better officers and when they come here for their departments, they can bring this information back to their perspective departments to help train and educate their people on the latest and greatest in tactic strategies,” said Mahoning County Fire Chiefs Association President Chief Mark Pitzer.

Money raised from the event helps supply training tools and equipment to local departments and MCCTC.