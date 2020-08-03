Mahoning Valley Diversity Dinner honors young leaders in the Valley

First News producer Jennifer Rodriguez was one of the recipients of the award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is known for having some of the most inspirational young people who are making a difference in our community day in and day out. On Sunday, some names and faces you may recognize were honored.

The Mahoning Valley Diversity Dinner was held at Wick Park Sunday.

The event honored 18 young Mahoning Valley leaders for their service to the Valley.

First News producer Jennifer Rodriguez was one of the recipients of the award.

Mayor Tito Brown, judges with the Mahoning County Courthouse and other inspirational leaders spoke and gave their congratulations to the awardees.

“These opportunities just give me a chance to continue to humble myself and continue to do the things that I’m very passionate about doing in this community,” said Miles Jay, one of the award recipients.

Other awardees also talked about how it felt to have accomplished what they have already at such a young age.

“I think at a young age, we don’t know everything, but we’re learning, we’re moving, and I just want to make sure I’m going in the right direction,” said another award recipient Tei’asha Simms.

All recipients were awarded for their tremendous work regarding social justice and leadership in the Valley.