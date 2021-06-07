Mahoning vaccine clinic relocated as officials see drop in appointments

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Public Health’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been relocated.

The clinic was moved to the health department’s main office at 50 Westchester Drive in Austintown.

The health department was using the former Dillard’s site in the Southern Park Mall to administer vaccines to Valley residents. Health officials say the site was serving the community well when immunizations averaged over 1,000 or more clients at day.

Now, as the department sees a decrease in vaccine appointments, health officials can handle them at their own location.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on:

Thursday, June 10

8:30 a.m. to noon

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

8:30 a.m. to noon

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be available on:

Thursday, June 24

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org.

For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, call 330-270-2855 Option 3.

You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.